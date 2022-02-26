Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FLYW opened at $27.24 on Friday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,184 shares of company stock worth $15,144,837.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flywire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

