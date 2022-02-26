Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by William Blair to “Hold”

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

