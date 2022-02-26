Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.