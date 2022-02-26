Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Get Formidable ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,182 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 94.70% of Formidable ETF worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.