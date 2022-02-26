Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.74% of Forrester Research worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $991.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

