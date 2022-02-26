Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Holdings Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 125.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 380,823 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 41.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 387,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 148.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,017,886 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE FSM opened at $3.69 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.