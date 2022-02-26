Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.40 million-$441.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.99 million.

FWRD stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 88,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forward Air by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.