Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.40 million-$441.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.99 million.
FWRD stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 88,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forward Air by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.