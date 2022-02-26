Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

