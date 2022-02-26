Fractal Market Cap Hits $987,472.79 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $987,472.79 and $87,612.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.97 or 0.07156768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.83 or 0.99800822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

