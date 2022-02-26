Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $37.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.07109181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.02 or 1.00049224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,803,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

