Frax Share (FXS) Tops One Day Volume of $12.07 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $19.99 or 0.00051992 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $324.05 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

