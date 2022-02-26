Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million $10.73 million 9.61 Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors $12.73 billion $2.03 billion 10.88

Freedom Bank of Virginia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Freedom Bank of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 1104 3233 2702 82 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 63.16%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 22.17% 11.22% 0.93%

Summary

Freedom Bank of Virginia peers beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Freedom Bank of Virginia (Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

