FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.
FREY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
