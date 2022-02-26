Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.55. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 200,076 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

