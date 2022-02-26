Friendz (FDZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22,607.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $406,896.88 and approximately $22,607.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,087,980 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

