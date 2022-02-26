FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Trading 1% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.81. 15,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDEC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000.

