FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18. 5,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 147.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter.

