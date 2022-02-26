Function X (FX) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Function X has a market cap of $217.15 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.68 or 0.99826545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00307145 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

