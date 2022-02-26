Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $525.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $134,803.73 and approximately $525.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,316,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,013,080 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

