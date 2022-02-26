Furucombo 1-Day Volume Tops $232,633.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $232,633.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.63 or 0.07091214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.38 or 0.99952278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.