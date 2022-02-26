Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after buying an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Futu by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.26.

Futu stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $181.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

