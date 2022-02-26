FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Boosted by Analyst

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Harbour Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 570 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

HBRIY opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

