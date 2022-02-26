FYDcoin One Day Volume Tops $11,271.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $11,271.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 578,089,752 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars.

