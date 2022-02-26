Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading 2% Higher

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.57. 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 44.17% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

