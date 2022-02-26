Gaj Finance (GAJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $27,902.77

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 68.3% lower against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $27,902.77 and $717.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.63 or 0.07091214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.38 or 0.99952278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

