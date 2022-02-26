GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $27,250.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

