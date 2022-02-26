GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of GameStop worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in GameStop by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in GameStop by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

GameStop stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of -1.74. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $348.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.