Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $4.87 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Gas has a market cap of $49.30 million and $9.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00012336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.68 or 0.07178341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,341.61 or 0.99696208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

