Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Gates Industrial worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $1,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $15.76 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

