GateToken Hits Market Capitalization of $499.98 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00016376 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $499.98 million and $3.81 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00037061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00110980 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,234,333 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.