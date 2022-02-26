GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 49,551 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBLX)
