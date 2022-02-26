Gems Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 61% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $269,454.85 and approximately $6,799.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

