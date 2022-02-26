Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Generac reported sales of $807.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $316.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

