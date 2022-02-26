General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. General Motors has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

