Genesis Vision Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $1.56 million and $14,992.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

