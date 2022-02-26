Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

