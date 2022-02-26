Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 2363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Specifically, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 823,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.