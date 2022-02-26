Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.87 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

