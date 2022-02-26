Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,779 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of G1 Therapeutics worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTHX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.