Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Akero Therapeutics worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 685,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $627.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

