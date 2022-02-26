Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 134,774 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of View worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,003,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of View by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of View stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. View, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

