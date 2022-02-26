Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,480 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Atomera worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.52. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

