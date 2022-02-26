Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,813 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $70.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.