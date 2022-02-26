Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,675 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Beazer Homes USA worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after buying an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $516.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

