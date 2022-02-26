Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of DHT worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in DHT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DHT by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.38 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

