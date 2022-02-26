Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of 360 DigiTech worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

