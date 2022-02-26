Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $792.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.