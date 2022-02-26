Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,795 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Calavo Growers worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 225,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 126,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after buying an additional 109,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $747.07 million, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

