Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

