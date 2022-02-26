Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of First Financial worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $46.82 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

